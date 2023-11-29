Thematics Asset Management Sells 27,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 99,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

