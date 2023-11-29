Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Increases Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,929,000 after buying an additional 143,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $724,583. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

