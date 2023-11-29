Thematics Asset Management Has $9.20 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Toro worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 40,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

