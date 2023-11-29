388,000 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Bought by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 388,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Geron accounts for about 0.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Geron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Geron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 228,672 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Geron by 100.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 98.1% in the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 123,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geron by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

GERN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 296,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

