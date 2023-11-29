Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Acquires 28,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of FibroGen worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Up 28.9 %

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 1,117,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 189.81% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGEN

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

