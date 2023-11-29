Mirova Sells 7,790 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mirova lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 786,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $480,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

