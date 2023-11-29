Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirova lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Humana were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 723.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $501.38. 309,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,066. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.