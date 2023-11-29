Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Announces $0.53 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5345 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,165.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JMPLY

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Dividend History for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.