Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Announces $0.53 Dividend

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5345 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

