Mirova Sells 2,212 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirova decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Moderna were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Moderna Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

