Mirova Sells 2,540 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 41,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,808. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

