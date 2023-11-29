Thematics Asset Management Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. 142,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,749. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

