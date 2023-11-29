Mirova Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. 45,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

