Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

PEBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.