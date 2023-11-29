Mirova Has $291,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. 52,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,105. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.