FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 53.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

