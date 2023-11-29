Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.