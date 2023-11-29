Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 10,855 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

