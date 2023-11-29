Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 367,916 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367,916 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP remained flat at $28.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

