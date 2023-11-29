Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE ARE traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $111.34. 240,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,155. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.