Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $72,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

