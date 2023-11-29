Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,564,935 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 378,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 93,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

