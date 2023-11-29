Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,047 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $36,589,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,423. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

