Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avantor worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,638. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

