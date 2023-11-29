Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. 6,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

