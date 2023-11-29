Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 31,965 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Littelfuse worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 368.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $236.11. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.16 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

