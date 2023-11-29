Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 2,119 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 4,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,091. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $875.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

