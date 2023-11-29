Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,403 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 306,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,229. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

