Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $29.55 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,362 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Veritex worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,493. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

