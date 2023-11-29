Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $28.23 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of National Bank worth $28,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in National Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of National Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

