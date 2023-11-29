Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 536,470 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536,470 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Century Communities worth $31,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $5,393,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Century Communities by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.1 %

Century Communities stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.