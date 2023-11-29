Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190,219 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Chuy’s worth $29,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.37. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,509. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $613.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

