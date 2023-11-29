Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $685,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after acquiring an additional 121,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

