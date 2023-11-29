NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $3,757,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.