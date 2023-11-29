Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

