Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 678,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.78% of Motorola Solutions worth $4,301,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

MSI opened at $318.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

