BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,163,022 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.84% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $3,923,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $393,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

CTSH opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.