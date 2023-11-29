BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $4,006,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $227.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

