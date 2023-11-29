Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

