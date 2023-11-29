Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

