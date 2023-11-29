Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Federated Hermes worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

