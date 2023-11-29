Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309,163 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of WestRock worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.