Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,940 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.