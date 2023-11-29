Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,941 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $182.61 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

