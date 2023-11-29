Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,445 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 376,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $242.17 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average is $220.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.