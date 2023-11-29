Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,358,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,965,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,392,000 after acquiring an additional 189,265 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.