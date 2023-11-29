Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

