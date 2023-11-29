State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

