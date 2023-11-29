The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cencora were worth $28,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.