State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 76,454 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,454 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 873,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 159,773 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 30.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,423 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $6,171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,679. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

