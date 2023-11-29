The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.94% of Spire worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1,419.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 96.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

